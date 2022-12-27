Warming trend starts today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today for the first time since Thursday. Today will be cloudy early with some clearing this afternoon. High 34. Tomorrow we will see some sunshine and warmer weather with temperatures a little above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 41, we should reach 43. Thursday is warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.

Friday is when things start to change. We will see moisture surge into the region from the southwest. That rain will move into the area during the day Friday and linger for several days. That means the holiday weekend will be wet at times but also warm. Highs will be in the mid 50s and lows are well above normal. Our normal low right now is 26 and we are looking at lows in the upper 40s which is even warmer than our normal high. That just shows you how unusually warm it will be.

Expect to see snow melting at a steady pace over the next couple of days. That combined with rain this weekend means the ground will be quite soggy and unfrozen. That’s a good thing because it will allow the rain to penetrate the ground better than if it were still frozen. However, we will have to watch for some high water in spots this weekend especially.

The Monday night football game at Paycor Stadium looks very wet at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.