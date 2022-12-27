Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation

This story is being updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s déjà vu all over again—the Bengals are in a bind at right tackle.

But one solution fans have been trying hard to manifest over the last 48 hours is likely not in the cards, according to Head Coach Zac Taylor.

Never say never... but Andrew Whitworth probably won’t rejoin the Bengals for one last playoff hurrah.

A reporter asked Taylor on Tuesday whether it would be realistic for the Bengals to bring in someone off the street “who’s, say, in their early 40s and is working for Amazon?”

Taylor smiled and replied, “We’ve got good people in the building that we trust.”

A reporter asked a follow-up question grounded in the far more realistic, though still unlikely, possibility that the Bengals could bring in another free agent tackle to bolster the offensive line.

Taylor replied, “I think our scouting department does a great job of always evaluating our options. And so I always trust them, that if they bring someone to you and say, ‘Take a peak,’ we’ll always do that. But again, we’ve got guys that we’ve had in here developing, working in our system that we’ve got a high degree of trust in that can help us do the things that we need to do this year.”

