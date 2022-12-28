10-month-old girl reported missing from Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 10-month-old child who was allegedly taken by her mom who does not have custodial rights.

Valerie Lala Williams was last seen Tuesday with her mother, 25-year-old Monica George, leaving the Kenwood Towne Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

George was possibly getting into a white Ford F-150 with Valerie exiting the Galbraith Road side of Dillard’s, the sheriff’s office added. The truck has a Michigan license plate (ENK6403).

George is described as 5′2″, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She could be with Valerie’s father, Gino Joshua Williams, who is described as 5′7″, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

His last known address is in Troy, Michigan.

Valerie has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 15 to 20 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says they were last seen at 210 22nd Street, Oak Brook, Illinois at the Hyatt House Hotel. The sheriff’s office did not say what day they were seen.

Monica George is described as 5′2″, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Call the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office at 513-586-5533 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.