Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

10-month-old girl reported missing from Hamilton County

Valerie Lala Williams, 10 months old, has dark hair and brown eyes.
Valerie Lala Williams, 10 months old, has dark hair and brown eyes.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 10-month-old child who was allegedly taken by her mom who does not have custodial rights.

Valerie Lala Williams was last seen Tuesday with her mother, 25-year-old Monica George, leaving the Kenwood Towne Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

George was possibly getting into a white Ford F-150 with Valerie exiting the Galbraith Road side of Dillard’s, the sheriff’s office added. The truck has a Michigan license plate (ENK6403).

George is described as 5′2″, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She could be with Valerie’s father, Gino Joshua Williams, who is described as 5′7″, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

His last known address is in Troy, Michigan.

Valerie has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 15 to 20 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says they were last seen at 210 22nd Street, Oak Brook, Illinois at the Hyatt House Hotel. The sheriff’s office did not say what day they were seen.

Monica George is described as 5′2″, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Monica George is described as 5′2″, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Call the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office at 513-586-5533 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
Hathaway's Diner in Downtown Cincinnati.
Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.
Man shot outside restaurant near busy Colerain shopping center
Jean-Robert de Cavel
Public memorial Mass planned for Jean-Robert de Cavel
Homeowners across the Tri-State found themselves cleaning up after freezing temps lead to...
Hardware store running low on pipes after freezing temps
An even earlier curfew is in place for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Cincinnati...
Mall curfew: Kenwood Towne Centre won’t let kids inside without an adult past 2 p.m.