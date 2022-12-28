Bootsy Collins to perform ‘Fear Da Tiger’ on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Funk legend Bootsy Collins will perform at halftime of the Bengals’ Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

The highly anticipated Jan. 2 matchup will take place at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati musician will play “Fear Da Tiger” before the sellout crowd.

Collins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He is considered one of the greatest bassists of all time.

RELATED | Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation

CRANK IT UP FOOL



Bootsy Collins is performing his legendary song, "Fear Da Tiger" at halftime during MNF! pic.twitter.com/DxSHnco0pp — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 27, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.