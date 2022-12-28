Contests
Bootsy Collins to perform ‘Fear Da Tiger’ on Monday Night Football

The Bengals take on the Bills at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2.
Bootsy Collins performs with the Bootsy Collins' Rubber Band at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas...
Bootsy Collins performs with the Bootsy Collins' Rubber Band at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)(Barry Brecheisen | Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Funk legend Bootsy Collins will perform at halftime of the Bengals’ Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

The highly anticipated Jan. 2 matchup will take place at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati musician will play “Fear Da Tiger” before the sellout crowd.

Collins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He is considered one of the greatest bassists of all time.

