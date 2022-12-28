Contests
Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during the first half of an...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow’s Week 16 performance not only helped lead the Bengals to victory but also earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In Saturday’s 22-18 win over the New England Patriots, Burrow threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns while completing 40 of 52 passes.

Burrow’s completions and passing yardage led all NFL players in Week 16, while his three passing scores were the most by an AFC quarterback.

He completed at least two passes to eight different receivers during the game.

Burrow’s 40 completions marked a career-high and tied Ken Anderson’s single-game team record set on Dec. 20, 1982.

He now has seven career games with at least 350 passing yards and three passing TDs, tied for the second-most such games within a player’s first three seasons in NFL history.

This is Burrow’s fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, and his third this season.

Up next for Burrow and the Bengals, a showdown on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Week 17 game begins at 8:30 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

