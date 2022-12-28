Contests
Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing

A detective working the case said in court Wednesday that in November a $20,000 accidental...
A detective working the case said in court Wednesday that in November a $20,000 accidental death policy had been taken out in Amberly Harris' name.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court.

Just days before a man allegedly killed his girlfriend, statements made in court Wednesday might point to a possible motive.

Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Her body was found in the bedroom of her Independence apartment she and Powell shared on Dec. 15, police said.

The police report claims Powell confessed that he’d shot Harris in the head with a shotgun during an argument days earlier but neglected to call police. Authorities say he might have lived with her body in the apartment for more than a day.

As to a possible motive in the killing, the prosecution might have identified one.

A detective working the case said in court Wednesday that in November a $20,000 accidental death policy had been taken out in Harris’ name.

The beneficiary on that policy, Powell, the detective explained.

>> Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her <<

Powell faces charges of murder and domestic violence, according to court records. He is being held at the Kenton County Jail on $1 million bail.

Tommy Powelll
Tommy Powelll(Kenton County Detention Center)

