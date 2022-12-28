Public memorial Mass planned for Jean-Robert de Cavel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A memorial Mass will be held in January for Jean-Robert de Cavel, the city’s most renowned celebrity chef.

The Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains on West 8th Street in Downtown Cincinnati, according to Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes.

It will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2023. Rev. Barry Windholtz and Rev. Jan Schmidt will officiate.

Attendees are asked to wear the color blue, as it was Jean-Robert’s favorite.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The de Cavel Family SIDS Foundation.

de Cavel passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 23 after a five-year cancer battle. He leaves behind his wife, Annette Pfund de Cavel, and his beloved daughter, Laeticia.

“Cincinnati will miss a wonderful, loving chef. But my daughter and I will miss our husband and dad the most,” Annette said.

de Cavel is among the most renowned chefs in the of the Queen City.

“He’ll live on forever in this city because he raised the bar,” said fellow restauranteur and close friend Jeff Ruby. “He became the goal everyone wanted to be like.”

Though Ruby and de Cavel were competitors, Ruby says the relationship between the two was strong and that de Cavel always brought out the best in every chef.

“There’s an old saying that familiarity breeds contempt,” Ruby said. “I say familiarity breeds respect.”

Jean-Robert de Cavel made Cincinnati his home, and then he changed us forever.



Through his life’s work, in the kitchen and in the community, he taught us all to expect more. To believe Cincinnati was deserving of the very best. And thanks to him, the very best is what we got. https://t.co/mYyZHATYrg — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) December 23, 2022

Born in France, de CAvel moved to Cincinnati in 1993 at the age of 32 to become head chef de cuisine at Maisonette, formerly located downtown in the current Boca space.

Cincinnati’s ongoing restaurant renaissance had its roots in de Cavel’s culinary empire, which grew over time to include Chalk, Table, Pigalls, JeanRo, Pho Paris, Greenup Cafe, Twist, Lavomatic, French Crust, Le Bar e Beouf, Frenchie Fresh and Restaurant L.

Lavomatic was the first restaurant to open on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine as part of the neighborhood’s redevelopment.

“He did so much for the city,” Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, said.

de Cavel offered refined and elevated French fine dining throughout his career, most recently at Restaurant L. However, over time he showcased an increasing affinity for casual bistro-style food, and many of his later endeavors reflect that.

A portion of the roadway at Vine and Seventh streets was designated Jean-Robert de Cavel Way earlier this year.

Jean-Robert de Cavel and Jeff Ruby at the street renaming dedication. (WXIX)

He was named a Master Chef by Maîtres Cuisiniers de France in 2007.

He is also a four-time semifinalist for the James Beard Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region and a three-time James Beard nominee for Best Chef in the Midwest.

de Cavel’s philanthropy centered around the de Cavel Family SIDS Foundation. The foundation’s Eat.Play.Give: Friends and Family SIDS Brunch is the largest SIDS fundraiser in the country.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Jean Robert de Cavel. For twenty years he helped feed our community through @TasteoftheNFL and lifted up our COOKS training program. His expertise, energy & spirit will forever live on as part of his legacy! pic.twitter.com/nbMgrQUGoP — Freestore Foodbank (@FreestoreFB) December 24, 2022

Funeral arrangements have not been decided at this time.

