Gold Star Teacher Award nominations closing soon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s still time to nominate an exemplary teacher for the fourth annual Gold Star Teacher Award presented by Gold Star and Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.

Anyone from the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities can nominate an outstanding educator online until Saturday, Dec. 31.

The winner receives a $500 donation to their school, $1000 for their classroom, a gift basket and Gold Star meal coupons for staff and students. In addition, they will also receive their choice of tickets for up to 30 students to see “Disney’s Moana Jr.” or any show from the upcoming 2022-23 season at the Taft Theatre.

You can nominate your favorite teacher online here.

Ten finalists will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, with the winner to be revealed in April.

