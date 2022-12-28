Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Interim Elmwood Place police chief resigns, claims lack of support, funding

Interim Elmwood Place police chief resigns, claims lack of support, funding
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The interim police chief of the Elmwood Place Police Department is resigning after he claims community leaders aren’t giving the department the support it needs.

Kevin Kelsey started as an Elmwood Place police officer in October 2020 and became interim chief in April 2022.

He says the village council refused to approve his numerous requests for police funds to hire new officers and wouldn’t give the department a budget even after the safety services levy passed in May.

In his resignation letter, Kelsey wrote that the police department “has continued to lose good officers due to the lack of funding and support.”

He also went on to say the people who live there and business owners are in “grave danger due to the daily increase of violent offenses, drug activity, prostitution and total calls for service.”

RELATED | Mayor of The Village of Elmwood Place dies unexpectedly

Kelsey told FOX19 NOW another part-time officer also resigned this week.

This leaves the village department with one administrative lieutenant and one part-time officer.

Kelsey explained that deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will likely respond to patrol calls in the village for now. He also says he took a job with another law enforcement agency.

FOX19 NOW has out to the village council members and mayor for a response to Kelsey’s claims. We are awaiting a response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
Hathaway's Diner in Downtown Cincinnati.
Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

Latest News

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 2,500 flights have been canceled by Southwest, according...
Travel expert offers advice on how to deal with Southwest cancelations
A detective working the case said in court Wednesday that in November a $20,000 accidental...
Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing
After the bitter cold and snow, you may be looking to clean up your car.
Tips for keeping your car in good shape this winter
A man was killed in a fire in Clermont County Tuesday night.
Miami Township fire turns fatal, coroner says