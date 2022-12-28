Interim Elmwood Place police chief resigns, claims lack of support, funding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The interim police chief of the Elmwood Place Police Department is resigning after he claims community leaders aren’t giving the department the support it needs.

Kevin Kelsey started as an Elmwood Place police officer in October 2020 and became interim chief in April 2022.

He says the village council refused to approve his numerous requests for police funds to hire new officers and wouldn’t give the department a budget even after the safety services levy passed in May.

In his resignation letter, Kelsey wrote that the police department “has continued to lose good officers due to the lack of funding and support.”

He also went on to say the people who live there and business owners are in “grave danger due to the daily increase of violent offenses, drug activity, prostitution and total calls for service.”

Kelsey told FOX19 NOW another part-time officer also resigned this week.

This leaves the village department with one administrative lieutenant and one part-time officer.

Kelsey explained that deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will likely respond to patrol calls in the village for now. He also says he took a job with another law enforcement agency.

FOX19 NOW has out to the village council members and mayor for a response to Kelsey’s claims. We are awaiting a response.

