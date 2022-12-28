Contests
Mall curfew: Kenwood Towne Centre won’t let kids inside without an adult past 2 p.m.

An even earlier curfew is in place for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
By Madeline Mitchell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids 17 and younger aren’t permitted inside Kenwood Towne Centre past 2 p.m. this week without an adult, according to the mall’s website. An even earlier curfew is in place for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The mall implemented a “Parental Guidance Required” program over the holidays in 2020. Kids at the mall after curfew must stay with an adult 21 years old or older, and each adult can accompany up to four youths unless those children are 10 years old or younger.

Mall fights of post-Christmas past: Teen mall brawls reported all over the country

“The weeks leading up to and following Christmas are consistently some of the busiest times of year at Kenwood Towne Centre,” David Jacoby, senior general manager of Kenwood Towne Centre, said last year in a news release about the program. “While everyone is welcome at all times, we simply require our young guests to have adult supervision during certain times. It is our goal to create a family-friendly atmosphere that the entire community will appreciate.”

Mall visitors under 18 must be with an adult after 2 p.m. through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult from noon until the mall closes.

Those underage and unaccompanied after the curfew or without proper proof of age – a driver’s license, military ID, school ID or passport – may be asked to leave, according to the website.

“If they fail or refuse to leave the property, they may be arrested and prosecuted for criminal trespass,” the mall’s website states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

