Man shot outside restaurant near busy Colerain shopping center

Police believe it was a ‘very targeted’ shooting.
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near Stone Creek Shopping Center.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township PD.

A police officer was in the area, heard the shots and responded.

The officer found a man with “a pretty serious gunshot wound,” Love said at the scene.

EMS transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition.

Police do not have a direct suspect but are following up on leads.

“We do not believe a random event. We believe it was very targeted,” Love said. “And especially knowing this location and where it was at we want to assure the public this was a very targeted situation. It wasn’t a random act.”

Love urges anyone with information to contact Colerain Township PD at (513) 385-7504.

“We could use it,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

