Man shot outside restaurant near busy Colerain shopping center
Police believe it was a ‘very targeted’ shooting.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near Stone Creek Shopping Center.
It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township PD.
A police officer was in the area, heard the shots and responded.
The officer found a man with “a pretty serious gunshot wound,” Love said at the scene.
EMS transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition.
Police do not have a direct suspect but are following up on leads.
“We do not believe a random event. We believe it was very targeted,” Love said. “And especially knowing this location and where it was at we want to assure the public this was a very targeted situation. It wasn’t a random act.”
Love urges anyone with information to contact Colerain Township PD at (513) 385-7504.
“We could use it,” he said.
