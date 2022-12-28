Man shot outside restaurant near busy Colerain shopping center

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near Stone Creek Shopping Center.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township PD.

A police officer was in the area, heard the shots and responded.

The officer found a man with “a pretty serious gunshot wound,” Love said at the scene.

EMS transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition.

Police do not have a direct suspect but are following up on leads.

“We do not believe a random event. We believe it was very targeted,” Love said. “And especially knowing this location and where it was at we want to assure the public this was a very targeted situation. It wasn’t a random act.”

Love urges anyone with information to contact Colerain Township PD at (513) 385-7504.

“We could use it,” he said.

The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of a Canes at Stone Creek Towne Center in Colerain Township. One person his hospitalized in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/Kav4TPNHyF — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 28, 2022

