Miami Township fire turns fatal, coroner says

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed in a fire in Clermont County Tuesday night.

Jeffrey England, 47, died at Bethesda North Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28.

England was trapped inside the two-story home, according to crews at the scene.

Firefighters were able to get England out of the home and he was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation but he later died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

