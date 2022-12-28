Contests
Miami Township fire turns fatal, coroner says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed in a fire in Clermont County Tuesday night.

Jeffrey England, 47, died at Bethesda North Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28.

England was trapped inside the two-story home, according to crews at the scene.

Firefighters were able to get England out of the home and he was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation but he later died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

