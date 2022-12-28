Miami Township house fire sends burn victim to hospital

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire in Clermont County.

It broke out around 6 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28.

Four fire departments responded to the scene.

One person was trapped inside the two-story home, according to crews at the scene.

Firefighters succeeded in pulling the person out. EMS transported them to Bethesda North Hospital with burns of unknown severity and smoke inhalation.

Investigators took over the scene sometime prior to 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The scene of a house fire in Miami Township Tuesday night. Four jurisdictions responded. One person his hospitalized pic.twitter.com/64xOf4zF5L — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 28, 2022

