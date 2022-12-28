Mild midweek before late week rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Areas of light patchy fog will be possible in parts of the tri-state, but it will likely not be impactful for the morning drive.

After a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, seasonable air soars into the tri-state under sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid 40s thanks to southerly winds which may gust as high as 25 miles per hour.

Thursday will be dry during the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs breaking into the low 50s.

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers develop late Thursday night into Friday. Expect scattered rain showers on Friday and last through New Year’s Eve with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Keep the umbrella on hand for any New Year’s Eve celebrations or festivities. Temperatures going into the new year will be warm in the mid 40s.

New Year’s Day will be drying out with more clouds than sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. The dry air continues into Monday, making tailgate and game time conditions fair with temperatures in the 50s as the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. There could be some rain chances during and towards the end of the game, but better chances of rain return Tuesday going into the middle of next week as the warm conditions continue.

