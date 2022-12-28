Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Prices for Bengals-Bills on Monday Night Football as high as $7,500

Tickets are more expensive than they were for the Chiefs game in November, according to one secondary exchange.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for the hotly anticipated Bengals-Bills game on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market.

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) have won their last seven games and the Bills (11-3) have won their last six.

The game has significant playoff implications as the Bengals are trying to get the number-one seed in the AFC. To do so, they have to beat the Bills, who are in second place, and must hope the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) drop one of their final two games against the Broncos and Raiders.

Getting the top seed would give the Bengals a first-round bye as well as home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

MORE | Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation

The prices to attend the game reflect its importance.

Prices on secondary markets range from as low as $150/ticket to as high as $8,198/ticket (as of 1 p.m. Nov. 28).

  • SeatGeek: Cheapest ticket is $200; Most expensive is $1,900
  • Stubhub: Lowest ticket price is $220; Highest price per ticket is $1,800
  • Ticketmaster: Single ticket available for as low as $170

On Ticketmaster, the expensive end of the spectrum generally tops out out at $7,500. But there is an outlier.

One seat in Row 8 of Section 136 is currently listed for $99,000 (see for yourself, or check out the screenshot below!)

The prices are comparable to the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch last month.

But according to TickPick, another secondary ticket marketplace, Bengals-Bills is the most expensive Bengals home game of the season.

Prices for the game are currently 502 percent higher than they were at the start of the season.

The prices saw a significant 81 percent jump after the Bengals beat the Chiefs. The average purchase price, according to TickPick, is $272.

A particular ticket for the Bengals-Bills MNF game is going for $99,000.
A particular ticket for the Bengals-Bills MNF game is going for $99,000.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
Hathaway's Diner in Downtown Cincinnati.
Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during the first half of an...
Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo...
Xavier men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in AP Top 25
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks on Bills week
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks on Bills week
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) is carted off the field during the first...
Bengals right tackle La’el Collins out for season with ACL tear