Travel expert offers advice on how to deal with Southwest cancelations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With another day of Southwest flight cancelations stranding thousands at airports nationwide, a travel expert says it might be time to reconsider booking with another airline.

From LAX to JFK and here at CVG, many travelers are being left to figure out how they can get to their destination.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 2,500 flights have been canceled by Southwest, according to FlightAware.

After multiple days of mass cancelations, the CEO of Southwest Airline is apologizing to customers, but one traveler at CVG says he does not feel that makes up for the “Southwest Meltdown.”

“The people on the ground doing their work haven’t done anything wrong, but watching the CEO go on the news and say it’s not him and the COO’s fault is not acceptable to me,” said Kenneth Payne, who is flying to Mexico.

So, what do you do if you’re stranded at the airport?

One travel expert says you should go to the US Department of Transportation to look at the refund policy.

“The US Department of Transportation pretty clearly lays out the policies for when you can get reimbursement for things like extra hotel nights you incur, for food, and even the Uber to and from the airport,” explains Sean Cudahy, Travel Reporter.

For those who may be sitting at home with an upcoming reservation with Southwest, Cudahy says if you can afford to book with another airline the time to do so is now.

“If I had a trip on Southwest booked between now and the weekend at the very least, I would be really cautious about really trying to go forward with that trip,” explains Cudahy. “I’m not sure that you can expect the flight is even going to get out at this point.”

As FlightAware data shows, Southwest has already canceled more than 2,300 flights for Thursday, including seven of the eight flights that were scheduled to depart from or arrive at CVG.

