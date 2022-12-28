Contests
Woman charged with arson in downtown high rise fire, court docs say

The Cincinnati Fire Department rescued a woman from the sixth floor of a 15-story apartment...
The Cincinnati Fire Department rescued a woman from the sixth floor of a 15-story apartment building in the West End as she tried to escape a fire and was dangling out a window.(Cincinnati Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is under arrest after she admitted to setting fires in a downtown high rise on Tuesday, court documents say.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. in Stanley Rowe Tower at 1621 Linn St.

The criminal complaint says the fire investigation indicated that two fires were intentionally set in the building.

Andrea Gouveia, 30, admitted to setting the fires, according to the complaint.

Court documents also list Gouveia’s address as apartment 606 at 1621 Linn St.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the 15-story building.

One person had to be rescued after crews arrived on the scene to find the victim hanging outside a window.

Three residents were displaced, according to Cincinnati Fire District Chief Jay Bosse.

Damage to the building is estimated at $225,000, Bosse said.

Gouveia is charged with one count of aggravated arson, the court documents say.

