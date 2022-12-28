Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center.

Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery southbound with traffic when she was hit by a pick-up truck, according to the Sgt. Robert Burd with the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped at the scene. They were not injured in the crash.

The stretch of road was unlit, Burd says. It’s unclear why she was walking in the road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Deerfield Township Fire Department responded with OSP.

