3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol.

Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m.

A pickup truck was going eastbound, lost control of the vehicle, jackknifed into a median, and hit a sedan.

The two people inside the pickup truck were taken to Mercy Anderson, and the driver of the sedan was taken to UC Hospital, OSP said.

All three have serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The westbound lanes are open at U.S. 52 and Eight Mile Road.

