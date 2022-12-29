Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say

Ohio State Troopers are at the scene of a crash on U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road.
Ohio State Troopers are at the scene of a crash on U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road.(Daoud, Natalya | WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol.

Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m.

A pickup truck was going eastbound, lost control of the vehicle, jackknifed into a median, and hit a sedan.

The two people inside the pickup truck were taken to Mercy Anderson, and the driver of the sedan was taken to UC Hospital, OSP said.

All three have serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The westbound lanes are open at U.S. 52 and Eight Mile Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022

Latest News

Missing 10-month-old last seen at Kenwood Towne Center
Missing 10-month-old last seen at Kenwood Towne Center
Wednesday-Thursday Overnight Forecast
Wednesday-Thursday Overnight Forecast
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Valerie Lala Williams, 10 months old, has dark hair and brown eyes.
Police: Woman took daughter from legal guardians on possible ruse of shopping at Kenwood