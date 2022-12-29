Contests
Bill Cosby planning 2023 comedy tour

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa., on Sept. 25, 2018. Jurors at a civil trial found June 21, 2022, that Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Bill Cosby is eyeing a return to touring in 2023.

During a surprise radio interview Wednesday on “WGH Talk,” Cosby answered “yes” when asked if 2023 is the year he might finally be able to tour again.

Now 85 years old, Cosby was convicted in Pennsylvania in April 2018 of criminal sex assault. He served nearly three years in prison before his conviction was overturned by the state supreme court.

A Cosby representative has reportedly confirmed that the comedian is looking to start touring in the spring or summer.

But Cosby’s legal cases may not be over just yet. Five women recently filed new sexual assault lawsuits against him under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims.

A spokesperson for Cosby has called the lawsuits “frivolous” and said the women were part of a “parade of accusers” who previously came forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

