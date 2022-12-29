Contests
Certain Kentuckians can legally buy, possess medical marijuana starting Jan. 1

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Some Kentuckians will be allowed to buy and possess medical marijuana starting Sunday.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order in November that allows certain Kentuckians with severe medical conditions who meet a list of qualifications to lawfully buy up to eight ounces of medical marijuana in a state where it is legal and bring it back to Kentucky without legal repercussions.

The conditions are:

  • Cannabis must be bought in the United States of America in a state where the purchase is legal and regulated. Kentuckians will need to keep their receipt.
  • The amount a person can purchase and possess at any one time must not exceed 8 ounces, which is the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony in Kentucky.
  • Each Kentuckian must also have a certification from a licensed healthcare provider that shows that the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions. A copy of the certification must be retained.

Some of the conditions outlined by the governor include cancer, ALS, epilepsy, and so forth.

“Kentuckians suffering from chronic and terminal conditions are going to be able to get the treatment they need without living in fear of a misdemeanor,” Gov. Beshear said. “With 37 states already legalizing medical cannabis and 90% of Kentucky adults supporting it, I am doing what I can to provide access and relief to those who meet certain conditions and need it to better enjoy their life, without pain.”

The governor also said that the state would regulate the sale of Delta 8, which has less THC than marijuana.

He further explained that this executive order is not a substitute for legislation to fully legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

