Cincinnati may play host new college bowl game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new college football bowl game may be in Cincinnati’s future.

The board of the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission announced Thursday that it is looking into the possibility of holding the “Cincinnati Chili Bowl” at TQL Stadium.

The bowl game would feature two Division I conferences where two of their Bowl eligible teams will be invited to play in the December postseason game, the board said.

Discussions with conferences are underway.

The board says proceeds from the Cincinnati Chili Bowl will benefit the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission and be used to attract new sporting events to pump new revenue into the region.

