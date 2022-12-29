Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Cincinnati may play host new college bowl game

The Cincinnati USA Sports Commission says it is exploring plans for a new college football bowl...
The Cincinnati USA Sports Commission says it is exploring plans for a new college football bowl game to be held at TQL stadium.(Provided by Cincinnati USA Sports Commission)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new college football bowl game may be in Cincinnati’s future.

The board of the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission announced Thursday that it is looking into the possibility of holding the “Cincinnati Chili Bowl” at TQL Stadium.

The bowl game would feature two Division I conferences where two of their Bowl eligible teams will be invited to play in the December postseason game, the board said.

Discussions with conferences are underway.

The board says proceeds from the Cincinnati Chili Bowl will benefit the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission and be used to attract new sporting events to pump new revenue into the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022

Latest News

Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo...
Xavier men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in AP Top 25
Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Bearcats nab former SEC quarterback in transfer portal
Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo...
Xavier defeats UC for fourth consecutive time in annual Crosstown Shootout match
Cincinnati, Xavier players quizzed on the ‘80s ahead of Crosstown Shootout
WATCH: Cincinnati, Xavier players quizzed on the ‘80s ahead of Crosstown Shootout