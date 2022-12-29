Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities

Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo will host family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities during their annual Happy Zoo Year celebration on Saturday.

There will be games, glow goodies, music, and a kid-friendly early countdown at 8 p.m.

“It’s always a fun celebration, especially for people who prefer to be in bed before midnight,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “And it will be about fifty degrees warmer than it was last weekend!”

Visitors will also see the PNC Festival of Lights and some of their favorite animals.

It is advised that visitors who want to see the outdoor animals should come earlier in the day or visit the indoor habitats.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during the Festival of Lights.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022

Latest News

Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities
Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities
Cincinnati may play host new college bowl game
Cincinnati may play host new college bowl game
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.
Man dies following shooting outside a restaurant near Stone Creek Shopping Center
Ohio State Troopers are at the scene of a crash on U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road.
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say