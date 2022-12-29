Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo will host family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities during their annual Happy Zoo Year celebration on Saturday.

There will be games, glow goodies, music, and a kid-friendly early countdown at 8 p.m.

“It’s always a fun celebration, especially for people who prefer to be in bed before midnight,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “And it will be about fifty degrees warmer than it was last weekend!”

Visitors will also see the PNC Festival of Lights and some of their favorite animals.

It is advised that visitors who want to see the outdoor animals should come earlier in the day or visit the indoor habitats.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during the Festival of Lights.

