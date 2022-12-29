Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Clouds increase with temps Thursday ahead of late week rain chances

Widely scattered rain showers move in Thursday night and linger into Friday
Rain chances increase going into the end of the week into the first half of the holiday weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday morning temperatures are mild in the upper 30s and low 40s with mid-to-high level clouds, but more thicker clouds move in later in the day with the thermometer rising into the mid 50s. It’ll be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers develop late Thursday night into Friday. Expect on and off light showers through the day on Friday, but the rain will not affect temperatures with another day of low 50s in the tri-state.

Steadier rain arrives late Friday night and lasts for much of New Year’s Eve. Again, highs will stay in the low-to-mid 50s, but you’ll need the umbrella on Saturday heading to any events. New Year’s Eve night will have showers tapering off, so as we ring in the new year, showers will only be widely scattered. Temperatures going into the new year will be warm in the mid 40s.

Total rainfall amounts on both Friday and New Year’s Eve will range between 0.5″ and 1″ in the tri-state.

New Year’s Day will be drying out with more clouds than sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. The dry air continues into Monday, making tailgate and game time conditions fair with temperatures in the 50s as the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. There could be some rain chances during and towards the end of the game, but better chances of rain return Tuesday going into the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Valerie Lala Williams, 10 months old, has dark hair and brown eyes.
Police: Woman took daughter from legal guardians on possible ruse of shopping at Kenwood

Latest News

Clouds thicken in the tri-state Thursday ahead of rain chances Thursday night and Friday.
Cloudy and warm ahead of New Year's Eve rain
One of the Christmas trees for sale in Iron Mountain
Cool Overnight, Warmer Thursday
Wednesday Evening Update
Wednesday Evening Update
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast