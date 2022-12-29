Clouds increase with temps Thursday ahead of late week rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday morning temperatures are mild in the upper 30s and low 40s with mid-to-high level clouds, but more thicker clouds move in later in the day with the thermometer rising into the mid 50s. It’ll be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers develop late Thursday night into Friday. Expect on and off light showers through the day on Friday, but the rain will not affect temperatures with another day of low 50s in the tri-state.

Steadier rain arrives late Friday night and lasts for much of New Year’s Eve. Again, highs will stay in the low-to-mid 50s, but you’ll need the umbrella on Saturday heading to any events. New Year’s Eve night will have showers tapering off, so as we ring in the new year, showers will only be widely scattered. Temperatures going into the new year will be warm in the mid 40s.

Total rainfall amounts on both Friday and New Year’s Eve will range between 0.5″ and 1″ in the tri-state.

New Year’s Day will be drying out with more clouds than sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. The dry air continues into Monday, making tailgate and game time conditions fair with temperatures in the 50s as the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. There could be some rain chances during and towards the end of the game, but better chances of rain return Tuesday going into the middle of next week.

