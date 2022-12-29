Contests
Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine

A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.

Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.

The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.

Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.
Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)

The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone’s escaped pet.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Attempts are being made to find the ball python’s owner.

