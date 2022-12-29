Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain expected for New Year’s Eve

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With heavy rain expected on New Year’s Eve, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert Weather Day.

There will be heavy rain beginning early in the morning and it ramps up by 4 a.m. Saturday.

Much of the Tri-State is expected to be getting rain at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Much of the Tri-State is expected to be getting rain at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.(WXIX)

From the early morning until 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve, the Tri-State is forecasted to get around an inch of rain.

The heavy rain combined with the soggy but frozen ground could mean runoff and high water in spots.

With people traveling for New Year’s Eve plus people traveling home from Christmas, this could mean slowdowns on the roads.

Forecasted rainfall totals
Forecasted rainfall totals(WXIX)

The rain will end in time for NYE dinner and late-night plans with just a few light showers in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures this weekend will remain quite warm so there will be no frozen precipitation.

Sunday is dry with rain returning for the second half of the Bengals’ Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

