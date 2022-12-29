‘I’m proud of him:’ Milford teen praised for rushing to woman’s rescue

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A local teen is being hailed as a hero after helping a woman w ho fell more than 20 feet down a hill.

Lucas Hardoerfer, 18, happened to be at the right place at the right time Wednesday evening.

“I just wanted to go on a quick walk before sunset and dinner and looped all the way around town and got back into the neighborhood,” he recalled on Thursday. “I was just walking along the hill, and somebody was yelling for help.”

The woman in her 70s had been out walking her dog when she lost her footing and fell down a hill along Craig Lane in MIlford.

Hardoerfer didn’t think twice about sliding down the hill to her rescue.

“I’m used to walking around the hills around the neighborhood, so I just slid down onto it and I got down there pretty easily,” he said. “I was just asking if she was ok. That’s the first thing I asked her.”

He called 911 for help. Emergency responders arrived in around 30 minutes. Through the entire ordeal, he stayed by her side, holding her hand and helping to calm her down.

“People tried to come help and give us ropes and chains, but I didn’t want to move her because I didn’t want to hurt her,” he said. “I think she was really just scared. She wasn’t really talkative. So I just sat there and was with her.”

Milford police officers arrived around 6 p.m. They discovered the woman wasn’t hurt.

“We’re very grateful that someone walking by recognized that someone went down the hill and jumped into action and called for safety services to come and help her,” said Milford Assistant Police Chief Sean Mahen.

“People should just really strive to be kind to each other and just be helpful,” the 18-year-old said. “Because you could be in that situation too. It’s that golden rule. Just treat others the way you’d want to be treated.”

Hardoerfer’s mother, Rikki, says her son’s act of kindness is a reflex she’s seen before, particularly in his work as a lifeguard.

“I was proud of him,” she said, “but I wasn’t surprised at all. He’s a great human.”

