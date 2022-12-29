Magoffin County Schools facing lawsuit over bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Magoffin County School District and one of its bus drivers are facing a lawsuit.

The suit was filed by the mothers of two students injured in a bus crash last month. They claim the school system failed to provide and enforce adequate safety policies.

The lawsuit named the bus driver, Wanda Bailey, and the Magoffin County Board of Education as defendants.

The complaint is seeking money for medical and other expenses and punitive damages.

More than a month after this school bus toppled off the side of a Magoffin County road, the wounds are still very much there for the 18 children who were on the bus.

Several students who were on this bus on November 14 spent several days in the hospital with serious injuries.

Billy Johnson is a personal injury attorney in Pikeville. He is representing two families who filed this lawsuit Wednesday against Magoffin County Schools and the bus driver claiming negligence.

“I want to get to the bottom of this. I want to find out what happened,” said Johnson. “I want to take care of these kids. I want all of these kids taken care of. I want a message sent this is not going to be tolerated in eastern Kentucky. Our community will not allow this.”

Johnson says their case will claim reckless driving by the bus driver caused the bus to go over the embankment. The suit also accuses the district of being negligent in supervision and is also liable.

“There should be training, there should be supervision and monitoring of these drivers to the point that communities don’t have to worry about their getting on the bus to go to school,” said Johnson.

No dates for any hearings have been set as the lawsuit was just filed and the district has time to file a response.

Johnson says he expects more families and attorneys to join the suit, which could take more than a year to resolve either through litigation or a trial.

Beyond the suit, Johnson says safety along the stretch of Kentucky 40 and rural roads like it also need to be improved.

“You know if you run off the road down in the flat lands, you run into a field. Up here, you run off the road, you’re gonna hit an oak tree, you’re gonna hit a cliff, or go over a mountain. We definitely are looking into that,” said Johnson.

Johnson says they are looking into a road design and are calling for a guard rail to make sure safety is enhanced.

“Whatever amount of time it takes, we’re going to get to the bottom of this and find out what happened,” said Johnson.

Magoffin County School Board Attorney Don McFarland released a statement regarding the lawsuit:

By way of a statement, we have not received any officially filed suit papers from attorney Johnson. Multiple students are represented by attorneys from all areas of the Commonwealth and from what I understand, out-of-state attorneys as well. I assume that multiple lawsuits will be filed which allege negligence on the part of almost anyone attached to the school system. The Magoffin County school system maintains that it properly trains, monitors, tests, and oversees all its employees, including bus drivers. This bus crash was a devastating accident and was an extremely unfortunate event that was beyond the control of the Magoffin County School Board. The Superintendent and Board of Education have always and will always look after the safety, the education and the well-being of our students and we deeply regret that this tragic accident occurred.

