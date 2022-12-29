Contests
Man dies following shooting outside a restaurant near Stone Creek Shopping Center

Police believe it was a ‘very targeted’ shooting.
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died Thursday following a shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center Wednesday evening, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township Police Department.

An officer was in the area, heard the shots, and responded.

The officer found a man with “a pretty serious gunshot wound,” Love said at the scene.

The man was taken to UC Medical Center, Love said.

“We do not believe a random event. We believe it was very targeted,” Love said. “And especially knowing this location and where it was at, we want to assure the public this was a very targeted situation. It wasn’t a random act.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at (513) 385-7504.

