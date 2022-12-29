Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Ohio sending crews to help New York dig out from deadly blizzard

Crews and equipment from the Ohio Department of Transportation are headed to New York to help...
Crews and equipment from the Ohio Department of Transportation are headed to New York to help with snow removal from the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of trucks, drivers, mechanics and other support personnel from the Ohio Department of Transportation left Ashtabula Thursday morning to help with emergency snow removal efforts in New York.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks will be deployed for six days.

The team includes highway technicians, mechanics and managers.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” Gov. DeWine said. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

Crews will work two 12-hour shifts and return to Ohio on Jan. 3.

The New York Emergency Management Agency made a request for personnel and equipment to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday.

Nearly 40 people have died in New York as a result of the Christmas weekend blizzard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

Latest News

Some Kentuckians will be allowed to buy and possess medical marijuana starting Sunday.
Certain Kentuckians can legally buy, possess medical marijuana starting Jan. 1
The funding will be split between Ohio and Kentucky over a multi-year grant agreement, the...
$1.6B awarded for Brent Spence Bridge project; Work to begin in 2023
Operation Santa's Sleigh returns to Cincinnati Children's
Operation Santa Sleigh returns to Cincinnati Children’s
Ohio State Troopers were at the scene of a crash on U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road.
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say