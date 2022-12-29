Ohio sending crews to help New York dig out from deadly blizzard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of trucks, drivers, mechanics and other support personnel from the Ohio Department of Transportation left Ashtabula Thursday morning to help with emergency snow removal efforts in New York.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks will be deployed for six days.

The team includes highway technicians, mechanics and managers.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” Gov. DeWine said. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

Crews will work two 12-hour shifts and return to Ohio on Jan. 3.

The New York Emergency Management Agency made a request for personnel and equipment to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday.

Nearly 40 people have died in New York as a result of the Christmas weekend blizzard.

