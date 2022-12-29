Operation Santa Sleigh returns to Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Patients at Cincinnati Children’s got a special Christmas treat from more than 100 first responders from across the Tri-State.

The special event is all part of Operation Santa Sleigh.

First responders go through Cincinnati Children’s to offer a little bit of joy to patients.

