Operation Santa Sleigh returns to Cincinnati Children’s
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Patients at Cincinnati Children’s got a special Christmas treat from more than 100 first responders from across the Tri-State.
The special event is all part of Operation Santa Sleigh.
First responders go through Cincinnati Children’s to offer a little bit of joy to patients.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.