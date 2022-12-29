Contests
Riverbanks zoo welcomes new baby girl koala

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby girl koala bear!

Zoo officials said the bear has their first checkup coming up.

People will have the opportunity to name the koala bear at a later time.

