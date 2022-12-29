Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police

Police believe it was a ‘very targeted’ shooting.
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police have identified the victim killed in what they described as a “targeted attack” on Wednesday.

Rodney Sean Harris Jr., 19, died Thursday following the shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center the prior evening, according to the Colerain Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township Police Department.

An officer was in the area, heard the shots, and responded.

The officer found Harris Jr. with “a pretty serious gunshot wound,” Love said at the scene.

He was taken to UC Medical Center but later died.

“We do not believe a random event. We believe it was very targeted,” Love said. “And especially knowing this location and where it was at, we want to assure the public this was a very targeted situation. It wasn’t a random act.”

Police say this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at (513) 385-7504.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day

Latest News

The heavy rain combined with a soggy but frozen ground could mean runoff and high water in spots.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain expected for New Year’s Eve
Warm and wet weather continues
Warm and weather this weekend
Some Kentuckians will be allowed to buy and possess medical marijuana starting Sunday.
Some Kentuckians can legally buy, possess medical marijuana starting Jan. 1
Crews and equipment from the Ohio Department of Transportation are headed to New York to help...
Ohio sending crews to help New York dig out from deadly blizzard
The funding will be split between Ohio and Kentucky over a multi-year grant agreement, the...
$1.6B awarded for Brent Spence Bridge project; Work to begin in 2023