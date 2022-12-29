Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police have identified the victim killed in what they described as a “targeted attack” on Wednesday.

Rodney Sean Harris Jr., 19, died Thursday following the shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center the prior evening, according to the Colerain Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township Police Department.

An officer was in the area, heard the shots, and responded.

The officer found Harris Jr. with “a pretty serious gunshot wound,” Love said at the scene.

He was taken to UC Medical Center but later died.

“We do not believe a random event. We believe it was very targeted,” Love said. “And especially knowing this location and where it was at, we want to assure the public this was a very targeted situation. It wasn’t a random act.”

Police say this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at (513) 385-7504.

