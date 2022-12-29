Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Warm weather today with wet weather this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As of 2pm we have tied for the warmest day so far this month with a high of 59. We also had a high of 59 December 2nd. Tonight will be dry until after midnight when rain begins to develop. That rain will be around in a scattered fashion much of the day Friday. However, with frequent breaks I think we avoid any troubles with the rain. It will be another warm day with a high of 56.

Heavy rain will be likely the morning of New Year’s Eve. That rain could lead to high water in spots and slow downs on the roads if you are traveling for the holiday. Rain should taper off in time for the ball to drop at midnight.

Sunday will be dry and still warm with dry weather the first part of the day Monday. Rain will return Monday evening during the second half of the Bengals game.

Tuesday is even warmer with highs in the mid 60s with the chance for showers and even thunderstorms. Already the Storm Prediction Center is discussing the chance for severe weather will this system as they have highlighted an area just west of the Tri-State. We will continue to monitor the weather models to see how this situation will be modified as we get closer to Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

Latest News

Warm and wet weather continues
Warm and weather this weekend
Warm conditions persist with rain chances late in the week going into the holiday weekend.
Cloudy and warm Thursday ahead of late week rain chances
Looking at dry conditions Thursday evening in the tri-state.
Cloudy and dry Thursday with rain chances increasing Friday and New Year's Eve
Clouds thicken in the tri-state Thursday ahead of rain chances Thursday night and Friday.
Cloudy and warm ahead of New Year's Eve rain