Warm weather today with wet weather this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As of 2pm we have tied for the warmest day so far this month with a high of 59. We also had a high of 59 December 2nd. Tonight will be dry until after midnight when rain begins to develop. That rain will be around in a scattered fashion much of the day Friday. However, with frequent breaks I think we avoid any troubles with the rain. It will be another warm day with a high of 56.

Heavy rain will be likely the morning of New Year’s Eve. That rain could lead to high water in spots and slow downs on the roads if you are traveling for the holiday. Rain should taper off in time for the ball to drop at midnight.

Sunday will be dry and still warm with dry weather the first part of the day Monday. Rain will return Monday evening during the second half of the Bengals game.

Tuesday is even warmer with highs in the mid 60s with the chance for showers and even thunderstorms. Already the Storm Prediction Center is discussing the chance for severe weather will this system as they have highlighted an area just west of the Tri-State. We will continue to monitor the weather models to see how this situation will be modified as we get closer to Tuesday.

