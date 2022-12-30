Contests
$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store

Suspect breaks into Lebanon guitar store, steals $11,000 in instruments.
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000.

The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

