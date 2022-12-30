Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Baby pygmy hippo moves to public exhibit at Metro Richmond Zoo

New video shows the baby swimming for the first time
Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently.
By David Hylton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A pygmy hippopotamus born earlier this month at Metro Richmond Zoo can now be seen by the public.

“There are viewing windows in the indoor pool area, and guests can now see mom and baby every day at the zoo,” the zoo said Friday. “Iris and her calf will stay in this area until the baby is large enough to navigate the outdoor habitat.”

The zoo says the baby - born on Dec. 6 - went swimming for the first time this week.

The baby pygmy has not yet been named.
The baby pygmy has not yet been named.(Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

“Iris showed her baby around the new area and then demonstrated how to enter the pool,” the zoo said Friday in a news release. “The baby followed mom cautiously into the water. As normal, but remarkable nonetheless, the calf’s natural instincts kicked in and she started swimming immediately.”

The baby is yet to be named.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.
Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
The boat docked at Manhattan Harbour Marina caught fire sometime Friday afternoon.
Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina
Flames erupt from boat docked in NKY harbour
Flames erupt from boat docked in NKY harbour
Ring in the New Year at one of these Greater Cincinnati/NKY attractions.
LIST: New Year’s Eve festivities throughout Cincinnati/NKY
A witness told officers that 27-year-old Daveno Brown admitted to stealing the gun out of a...
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle