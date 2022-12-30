Contests
Chad Johnson to sit with Bengals fans at Paycor, vows to ‘heckle’ Bills players

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chad Johson says he will be in attendance for the highly anticipated Monday Night Football showdown between the Bengals (11-4) and Buffalo Bills (12-3).

Not only will Johnson be at the Week 17 game, but he says he will be sitting with the Bengals faithful to “heckle” the Bills players.

Going to the game? You can participate in the Bengals light show

Monday won’t be the first time the Bengals legend watches a game from the stands.

Back in Week 4, he was there to see the Bengals’ Thursday Night Football victory against the Miami Dolphins.

He was also spotted with the fans at Paycor Stadium during the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

