Chad Johnson to sit with Bengals fans at Paycor, vows to ‘heckle’ Bills players

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chad Johson says he will be in attendance for the highly anticipated Monday Night Football showdown between the Bengals (11-4) and Buffalo Bills (12-3).

Not only will Johnson be at the Week 17 game, but he says he will be sitting with the Bengals faithful to “heckle” the Bills players.

Bengals-Bills next week on MNF, I’m going to the game to sit in the stands with the fans & heckle the Bills players during the game… 🐅 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 26, 2022

Monday won’t be the first time the Bengals legend watches a game from the stands.

Back in Week 4, he was there to see the Bengals’ Thursday Night Football victory against the Miami Dolphins.

He was also spotted with the fans at Paycor Stadium during the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chad Johnson told me he’s hiding with the fans.



Amazing how many people have no idea it’s him.



He will be watching in the crowd. Not in a suite or on the field. @ochocinco @fox19 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/foGuCasLEL — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 11, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.