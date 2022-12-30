Chad Johnson to sit with Bengals fans at Paycor, vows to ‘heckle’ Bills players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chad Johson says he will be in attendance for the highly anticipated Monday Night Football showdown between the Bengals (11-4) and Buffalo Bills (12-3).
Not only will Johnson be at the Week 17 game, but he says he will be sitting with the Bengals faithful to “heckle” the Bills players.
Monday won’t be the first time the Bengals legend watches a game from the stands.
Back in Week 4, he was there to see the Bengals’ Thursday Night Football victory against the Miami Dolphins.
He was also spotted with the fans at Paycor Stadium during the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.