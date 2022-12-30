Christmas Eve fire forces family with 10 pets out of their home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wilmington family is without their home after a Christmas Eve fire.

Tracy Hansford’s family made it out safely, as did their 10 animals. But she says it’s been hard not sleeping in their home.

“It makes you sick to your stomach,” she said Thursday. “It makes you sick.”

The family was at their home on OH-73 on Christmas Eve when Tracy saw smoke coming from behind a couch.

“That’s when we realized the house was on fire,” she said. “We got all the cats and dogs out and called 911.”

Firefighters from the New Vienna Fire Department responded in a matter of minutes, and the blaze was contained to a wall, but the damage was done.

Tracy says it was an electrical fire started by mice chewing on wires. Now the family is without most of their clothes, several of their Christmas presents—and their home.

Among the issues they face, according to an online fundraiser, is boarding some of the rescued pets she’s taken in.

“Nerves are shot,” Tracy said. “Frustrating. Stressed.”

She warns people living in the country to set mouse traps to avoid fires like this.

