Few showers Friday, steady rain arrives late tonight and New Year’s Eve

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for late tonight through New Year's Eve early afternoon due to steady rain.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies for Friday with very warm conditions across the tri-state. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with some southerly winds. Only isolated rain showers are in the mix today with the best chances for the west and northwest portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Steadier rain arrives late Friday night and lasts for much of New Year’s Eve. From 2AM until 2PM Saturday, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect. Heavy rain will be likely the morning of New Year’s Eve. That rain could lead to high water in spots and slow downs on the roads if you are traveling for the holiday. Rain will taper off during early afternoon and weather should not impact your New Year’s celebration. Total rainfall amounts will be between 0.5″ and just over an inch.

You’ll need the umbrella on Saturday heading to any events. New Year’s Eve night will have showers tapering off, so as we ring in the new year, we’ll be drying out. Temperatures going into the new year will be warm in the mid 40s.

New Year’s Day will be drying out with more clouds than sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. The dry air continues into Monday, making tailgate and game time conditions fair with temperatures in the 50s as the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. There could be some rain chances during and towards the end of the game, so it may not be a bad idea to have the umbrella or poncho as the game ends.

Tuesday looks even warmer with highs in the mid 60s with the chance for showers and even thunderstorms. Already the Storm Prediction Center is discussing the chance for severe weather will this system as they have highlighted an area to the southwest of the tri-state. We will continue to monitor the weather models to see how this situation will be modified as we get closer to Tuesday.

Temperatures will be going down going into the latter half of next week with seasonable highs back in the 40s and lows in the 30s with drier conditions.

