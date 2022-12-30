Contests
Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina

By Simone Jameson and Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina.

The boat caught fire sometime Friday afternoon.

It is unknown if anyone was onboard when the fire first broke out.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., firefighters were still on scene working to extinguish the flames.

