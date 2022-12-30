Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina.

The boat caught fire sometime Friday afternoon.

It is unknown if anyone was onboard when the fire first broke out.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., firefighters were still on scene working to extinguish the flames.

#HappeningNow: Another look at the Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton after a massive boat fire here this morning. Crews are still fighting the blaze, and people who live in the surrounding community are looking on. ⁦More officials have arrived on scene. @FOX19⁩ #boatfire pic.twitter.com/qfmugPMa77 — Simone Jameson ✨ (@simonejnews) December 30, 2022

