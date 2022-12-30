How you can participate in the Bengals light show at Paycor Stadium
The light show will be held before the MNF game and during halftime.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have an enormous light show involving the crowd at Paycor Stadium ahead of the Bills game on Monday Night Football.
Before player introductions and before the halftime show with Bootsy Collins, fans in attendance can hold up their phones when prompted to be part of the show.
Instructions will be displayed on the Paycor Stadium big screens beforehand.
Fans must update the Bengals app to access game tickets and participate in the light show.
When prompted on your phone, you must allow microphone and camera access as the light show will utilize these features.
To participate, you will need one of these versions of the Bengals app: Android 3.4.9 or iOS 5.1.6.
