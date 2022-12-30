Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

How you can participate in the Bengals light show at Paycor Stadium

The light show will be held before the MNF game and during halftime.
A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have an enormous light show involving the crowd at Paycor Stadium ahead of the Bills game on Monday Night Football.

Before player introductions and before the halftime show with Bootsy Collins, fans in attendance can hold up their phones when prompted to be part of the show.

Instructions will be displayed on the Paycor Stadium big screens beforehand.

MORE | Bootsy Collins to perform ‘Fear Da Tiger’ on Monday Night Football

Fans must update the Bengals app to access game tickets and participate in the light show.

When prompted on your phone, you must allow microphone and camera access as the light show will utilize these features.

To participate, you will need one of these versions of the Bengals app: Android 3.4.9 or iOS 5.1.6.

Download the app here.

More info about the light show here.

MORE | Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Andrew Whitworth stands on the sidelines during an NFL...
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022
Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

Latest News

Paige Johnson
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
Christmas Eve fire forces family with 10 pets out of their home
Christmas Eve fire forces family, 10 pets out of their home
Milford teen hailed as hero for helping woman
‘I’m proud of him:’ Milford teen praised for rushing to woman’s rescue
Hathaway’s Diner reopens after closing due to burst pipes
Hathaway’s Diner reopens after closing due to burst pipes