How you can participate in the Bengals light show at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have an enormous light show involving the crowd at Paycor Stadium ahead of the Bills game on Monday Night Football.

Before player introductions and before the halftime show with Bootsy Collins, fans in attendance can hold up their phones when prompted to be part of the show.

Instructions will be displayed on the Paycor Stadium big screens beforehand.

MORE | Bootsy Collins to perform ‘Fear Da Tiger’ on Monday Night Football

Fans must update the Bengals app to access game tickets and participate in the light show.

When prompted on your phone, you must allow microphone and camera access as the light show will utilize these features.

To participate, you will need one of these versions of the Bengals app: Android 3.4.9 or iOS 5.1.6.

Download the app here.

More info about the light show here.

MORE | Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022 | Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation

Ja'Marr says the Bengals are ready. "It's what we were preaching about at the beginning of the year. This was our goal, to get this far. We put the bridge down, built the road for ourselves and now we gotta finish it." pic.twitter.com/AGyqqbv4CL — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 30, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.