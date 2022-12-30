LIST: New Year’s Eve festivities throughout Cincinnati/NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you haven’t planned your New Year’s Eve festivities, here are some events happening in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.

Hard Rock Casino - 1000 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH

Hard Rock Cincinnati’s New Year’s Eve festivities include a sports-themed party with celebrity appearances, a gala buffet in the food hall, and the opening of Hard Rock Sportsbook. Tickets to Joe Mixon’s private party are sold out. Still, at 9 p.m., celebrity guests such as Pete Rose, Marty Brennaman, Bronson Arroyo, Anthony Munoz, Jim Breech, David Fulcher, Ickey Woods, and Mary Wineberg will make pop-up appearances on the casino floor. You must be at least 21 to enter the casino. For more information, visit Hard Rock Casino’s website.

Cincinnati Cyclones - Heritage Bank Center - 100 Broadway Cincinnati, OH

The Cyclones’ puck drops at 6:00 p.m. Stay for live indoor fireworks after the game. Mini-meal plans include a Skyline Chili Family 4-pack. For seating availability, pricing information and tickets, visit Cyclones Hockey.

PNC Festival of Lights/Happy Zoo Year at Cincinnati Zoo

Ring in the new year with some party animals at the Cincinnati Zoo’s 14th annual Happy Zoo Year celebration powered by Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers. On December 31, visitors can enjoy all that PNC Festival of Lights has to offer plus games, glow goodies, music from DJ Kay/Q102, and a kid-friendly early countdown at 8 p.m. For more information, visit cincinnatizoo.org.

Coney Island’s Nights of Lights - 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, OH

New Year’s Eve is the last night for the annual 2.5-mile drive-thru installation. Visitors can enjoy a dazzling display of more than two million lights synchronized to a mix of holiday music that you can hear through your car radio. For ticket rates and general information, visit Coney Island’s website.

Q102 Best New Year’s Eve at Newport Syndicate and Gangsters Dueling Piano Bar - 18 East 5th Street, Newport, Kentucky

There’s still time to purchase a package that suits how you would like to ring in the new year, including live music from The Rusty Griswolds in the grand ballroom and DJ Chandler McFadden (son of Q102′s Mark McFadden) mixing party favorites in the Ambassador Room. All packages include bar specials and Dixie Chili coneys. For tickets or more information, visit cincyticket.com, or call Newport Syndicate at 859-491-8000.

New Year’s Eve Kids’ Cruise - BB Riverboats

This daytime cruise is perfect for the whole family and you won’t have to stay up late to celebrate. BB’s beloved characters from their Princess, Pirate and Superhero cruises will be onboard to celebrate the New Year, and there will be a buffet and kid-friendly activities. Boarding time is 10:30 a.m. To view the buffet menu and book reservations, visit the BB Riverboats website.

Northern Row Brewery & Distillery - 111 W McMicken Ave, Cincinnati, OH

Enjoy an exclusive New Year’s Eve four-course meal and specialty handcrafted drinks in a historic taproom in Over-the-Rhine’s brewery district. You can purchase tickets through their Eventbrite link.

Vinoklet Winery & Restaurant - 11069 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH

Enjoy dinner with family and friends at an award-winning 30+ acre winery. Vinkolet’s party options are a Grilled to Perfection Dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m., or Dinner & Dancing in the banquet room (tickets are required). For more information, call 513-385-9309.

Back to the 90′s: New Year’s Eve Bash - Taft’s Ale House, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH

If the 90′s are your jam, then dust off your neon windbreaker and relive your youth playing classic board games and sampling from a nostalgic snack and candy buffet. Dance the night away to a DJ spinning hit ‘90s music. Visit Eventbrite for tickets and more information.

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts - 101 S. Monument Avenue, Hamilton, OH

Say ‘so long’ to 2022 with a sumptuous three-course meal prepared by Two Women in a Kitchen, and enjoy live music by The River City Band. There is also a champagne toast at midnight and breakfast served afterward. Members and non-members can purchase tickets through The Fitton Center’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.