Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle.

Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents.

He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29, the court records indicate.

A witness told officers that Brown admitted to stealing the gun out of a police vehicle, the document reads.

The court records did not say how Brown was allegedly able to get the AR-15 from the police vehicle.

