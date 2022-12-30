Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle.
Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents.
He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29, the court records indicate.
A witness told officers that Brown admitted to stealing the gun out of a police vehicle, the document reads.
The court records did not say how Brown was allegedly able to get the AR-15 from the police vehicle.
