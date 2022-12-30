Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

A witness told officers that 27-year-old Daveno Brown admitted to stealing the gun out of a...
A witness told officers that 27-year-old Daveno Brown admitted to stealing the gun out of a Cincinnati police vehicle, the court document reads.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle.

Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents.

He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29, the court records indicate.

A witness told officers that 27-year-old Daveno Brown admitted to stealing the gun out of a...
A witness told officers that 27-year-old Daveno Brown admitted to stealing the gun out of a police vehicle, the court document reads.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A witness told officers that Brown admitted to stealing the gun out of a police vehicle, the document reads.

The court records did not say how Brown was allegedly able to get the AR-15 from the police vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Wednesday evening.
Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Prices for Bengals-Bills skyrocket, most expensive home game in 2022
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

The boat docked at Manhattan Harbour Marina caught fire sometime Friday afternoon.
Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina
Flames erupt from boat docked in NKY harbour
Flames erupt from boat docked in NKY harbour
Ring in the New Year at one of these Greater Cincinnati/NKY attractions.
LIST: New Year’s Eve festivities throughout Cincinnati/NKY
Heartwarming and uplifting stories led the way in the top 10 social media posts of 2022.
Rico, Fritz & uplifting moments highlight 2022′s top Facebook stories