OSHP seeks public assistance in locating dangerous escapee

OSHP says on Dec. 29, Jacob D. Davidson, 38, escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health...
OSHP says on Dec. 29, Jacob D. Davidson, 38, escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous escapee.

OSHP says on Dec. 29, Jacob D. Davidson, 38, escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson is described as a white male with blue eyes, 5′11″ tall and 210 pounds. He was last seen with brown hair, a full beard and wearing a red flannel shirt with a maroon t-shirt underneath, blue sweatpants and black Velcro tennis shoes.

Davidson was being held on numerous felony charges in relation to a Nov. 10 shooting in Morrow County that led to an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department.

OSHP says Davidson should be considered dangerous and if spotted, do not approach him. Instead, call law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davidson, contact OSHP at 614-466-2660.

