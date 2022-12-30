Contests
Rico, Fritz & uplifting moments highlight 2022′s top Facebook stories

Heartwarming and uplifting stories led the way in the top 10 social media posts of 2022.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Like any year, 2022 had its share of tragedies and heartbreak, but there were plenty of warm uplifting stories.

The stories that captured popularity on FOX19 NOW’s social media were made up of the latter.

The 10 most popular posts on our Facebook page range from our cute animal friends at the Cincinnati Zoo to acts of kindness and uplifting moments.

See below for 2022′s most commented-on and viewed social media posts from FOX19 NOW.

No. 1) Rico munches on some Halloween treats

No. 2) Taco-loving woman celebrates 108th birthday

No. 3) Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

No. 4) Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal

No. 5) 8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field

No. 6) UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch

No. 7) Fritz takes quick bath in momma’s water bowl

No. 8) Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

No. 9) Anheuser-Busch announces arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

No. 10) 3-year-old takes on miniature form as university drum

