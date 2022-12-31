2 Union Township officers hospitalized after dog attack

UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Two officers were hospitalized for injuries from a dog attack Saturday morning, according to Lieutenant Josh Hines from the Union Township police department.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a residence located in the 500 block of Clough Pike and were attacked by a dog at the scene, authorities confirmed.

Union Township police say that the attack resulted in the discharge of firearms and the dog was fatally wounded.

One officer at the scene was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a second officer was treated at a local hospital and released, according to police.

Union Township police say that investigators are currently on the scene and no further details have been released.

This story will continue to update.

