Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.

She was checked out by Colerain Township Fire Department Medic 25 and turned over to her grandparents around 10:35 p.m.

No word on charges for the mother, Monica George, on whom the sheriff’s office previously announced a criminal warrant for felonious custody interference.

There are no new court documents filed against George in Hamilton County since the warrant was issued on Wednesday, and George does not appear in jail records.

