Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video above from prior coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.

She was checked out by Colerain Township Fire Department Medic 25 and turned over to her grandparents around 10:35 p.m.

No word on charges for the mother, Monica George, on whom the sheriff’s office previously announced a criminal warrant for felonious custody interference.

There are no new court documents filed against George in Hamilton County since the warrant was issued on Wednesday, and George does not appear in jail records.

PREVIOUSLY | Police: Woman took daughter from legal guardians on possible ruse of shopping at Kenwood

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
A North Dakota family took the long road around but eventually adopted a dog for Christmas.
Grandpa drives cross-country to deliver beloved stray dog to grandchildren on Christmas
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says
Suspect caught on cam vandalizing Miami Township car wash
Suspect caught on cam vandalizing Miami Township car wash
Cincinnati firefighters respond to a fire in Westwood Friday night.
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze
Looking back at FOX19's most impactful and popular stories throughout 2022.
Our year in review: A collection of local stories FOX19 covered throughout 2022