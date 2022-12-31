Contests
Bodycam shows Clermont County man sic his dog on police officers

Two officers were hospitalized after the dog attack.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows the incident last weekend where a man is accused of sending his dog to attack two police officers.

David Chapman is behind bars with a $1 million bond on charges of felonious assault.

The incident happened Saturday around 10:15 a.m. after Union Township police officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a home on Clough Pike.

In the 911 call, a neighbor says she, her boyfriend and son all have a protection order against the man believed to be Chapman.

“He came outside calling my boyfriend an a[******] and that [...]he was gonna kill my boyfriend,” the caller states.

The officers arrived and tried talking to the man believed to be Chapman. Video footage shows him refusing to come outside, though he does let his dog out and then shuts the door.

The dog bit two officers, prompting the officers to draw their weapons and shoot the dog, according to a police affidavit.

Moments later, the footage shows officers bust down the man’s door, go inside and place him in handcuffs.

The officers that were bitten were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The video footage shows the dog walking off after being shot. Police previously said the dog’s gunshot wound was fatal.

Police say Chapman has a history of threatening to have his dog attack people.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

