Drying out to start the year of 2023!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels.

Look for highs in the mid 50s Saturday.

The next two to three weeks will be dominated by a typical La Niña winter weather pattern. Storm systems will arrive from the southwest and pull Gulf of Mexico into the tristate. The result is warmer than normal temperatures and higher than normal precipitation.

The rainfall that ends later today is from one of those systems, and the rain that arrives Monday is from another. Monday’s system may bring showers to the Bengals game Monday evening, but it will be much warmer than normal with game time temperatures in the 50s.

