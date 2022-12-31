Contests
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze

The small fire was brought under control within an hour.
Cincinnati firefighters respond to a fire in Westwood Friday night.
Cincinnati firefighters respond to a fire in Westwood Friday night.(Cincinnati Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people including a firefighter were injured Friday night in Westwood.

A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in an apartment complex on Harrison Avenue.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

Three civilians and one firefighter were hurt.

The firefighter suffered a twisted ankle, according to Lt. Mike Thompson. The firefighter is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The extent of the civilians’ injuries remains unclear.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

