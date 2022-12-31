Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people including a firefighter were injured Friday night in Westwood.

We have FF’s on the scene of a fire in the 2700 Blk of Harrison Ave in Westwood. 3 civilians and 1 FF have been injured by the fire. The fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/jNndyUB5Lw — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 31, 2022

A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in an apartment complex on Harrison Avenue.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

Three civilians and one firefighter were hurt.

The firefighter suffered a twisted ankle, according to Lt. Mike Thompson. The firefighter is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The extent of the civilians’ injuries remains unclear.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

Lieutenant Mike Thompson said there was a small fire in the bedroom of a unit. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/gACSmxFPvW — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) December 31, 2022

